A 999 call made by a member of the public after a man was allegedly murdered in a Bourne park was today (Monday) played to a jury.

Kyle Marshall, 37, is said to have bled to death after being stabbed with a machete in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of June 26 last year.

Prosecutors allege Mr Marshall was attacked by Reece Bruns, 20, after the older man tracked him down to the park to "sort him out".

Wellhead Park was taped off by police after the incident last June

Mr Bruns, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old youth who is alleged to have given him the machete, both deny murder and possessing a bladed article in public.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were today played a 999 call made by a woman who saw some of the confrontation while she was having a late-night picnic with a friend in the park.

In her statement, the witness described being about 100 yards away from two males, one white and one mixed race, and her friend commenting that it looked as if a fight was going to break out.

Kyle Marshall

The woman described seeing the white male fall backwards and recalled her friend saying "he's just punched him".

She then noticed the mixed race male running towards them, jurors heard.

"He ran past our picnic blanket in the direction of a park exit," the woman said.

Wellhead Park

At that point the woman said she could see the man was holding a knife which she described as "quite large," adding that it was "maybe ten inches" and with a curved edge.

"I felt panicked at this point and was processing what I had seen," the witness added.

The woman said she approached a group of women who had been sitting on a bench near the two men and recalled one of them saying "he's been stabbed".

"I asked if there was anything I could do," the woman explained.

A 999 call made by the witness and recorded at 9.55pm was then played to the jury.

During the call the woman gave directions to Wellhead Park and confirmed "he's not breathing".

The trial continues.