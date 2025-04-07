Farmers have been proudly showing off their new arrivals during the opening of a two-week lambing event.

Bowthorpe Park Farm near Manthorpe is open for people to learn more about life on the farm and cuddle up to its newest bundles of joy.

The lambing event kicked off on Saturday (April 5) with plenty of people booking a slot to meet the lambs.

Farm helpers Hannah Brooke, Florence Hobbs, Ned Gervis, Abbey Simmons and Grace Palmer Brown. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Farmer George Blanchard said they’ve been blessed with a number of triplets this year.

He said: “It’s really nice to welcome so any triplets although it’s more work to look after them.

“We’ve had a busy start to the lambing event which has been helped by the good weather. We expect it to get busier as we get closer to Easter but there’s still plenty of slots available for people to come and meet and bottle feed the lambs.”

Chris, Freya, Callum and Kerri Fleat Bowe. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Visitors can see what happens on a working farm, visit the lambing shed and maybe even witness a live birth.

During a 15-minute slot they will spend time learning how to handle a lamb before giving them a cuddle. Visitors can then enjoy everything else the farm has to offer including highland cows, pigs, goats, chickens, a straw pit and Bowthorpe’s great oak.

Peter Rabbit will be paying a visit and there will be an Easter bunny trail to follow around the farmyard.

The lambing event runs daily until Monday, April 21. Tickets cost £9.50 for anyone aged three plus and £3.50 for children aged two and under.

Evie Heninell, seven, Isla Heninell. 10, and Eliano Vaughan, six, cuddle up to one of the lambs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bottle feeding sessions are also available. Tickets cost £17.50 for participants and £9.50 for accompanying adults without bottle feeding.

Isaac Moosajee, two, Brynley Evans,11, Alex Moosajee, five, and Seren Evans, eight, meet Peter Rabbit. Photo: Chris Lowndes

For more details or to book a slot visit www.bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events