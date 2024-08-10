A charming property with panoramic views of the countryside is on the market.

Rupen House is situated in the hamlet of Toft and boasts a blend of comfort and sophistication.

Entrance to the property in Lound Road is gained through the reception hallway, which boasts solid wood flooring and gives access to the downstairs toilet.

Rupen House, Lound Road, Toft is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The front lounge, with its double-glazed multi-paned windows and laminate flooring, offers an inviting space for relaxation and entertainment. Patio doors also lead out to a charming south-facing wooden balcony, which has space for a table and chairs.

The main sitting room serves as a focal point, showcasing a striking dual-aspect wood burner, expansive double-glazed windows and an archway leading to the spacious dining room, which seamlessly connects to the garden through sliding patio doors.

The bespoke kitchen-diner stands out as the centrepiece of the property, featuring a selection of high-quality floor and wall-mounted units, and integrated appliances.

In the centre of the room is an island, which has space for seating as well as offering useful storage space.

This property also boasts a study, ideal for those seeking a dedicated workspace or a cosy retreat.

To the upper floor, a landing provides access to the loft space and leads to the bedrooms.

All four bedrooms boast fitted wardrobes while the master also benefits from an en-suite.

The family bathroom features a four-piece suite, fully tiled walls, and a double-glazed window for added brightness.

To the outside, a driveway leads to the double garage.

The expansive rear garden, adorned with paved and decking areas, provides a tranquil retreat. It offers breath-taking views both to the front overlooking the golf course and to the back across the picturesque farmers' fields.

There is also a wooden garage, ideal for use as a workshop or for additional storage.

Rupen House, Lound Road, Toft is on the market for offers in excess of £550,000.

For more information contact Newton Fallowell on 01778 338417.



