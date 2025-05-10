Home   Bourne   News   Article

Home in Linnet Drive, Rippingale, Lincolnshire is on the market with Newton Fallowell

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 05:00, 10 May 2025

There is plenty of room to relax in a five-bedroom family home which is on the market.

This property in Linnet Drive, Rippingale boasts five double bedrooms, three reception rooms and a spacious garden.

Access is gained from a large entrance hall which connects the downstairs accommodation.

6 Linnet Drive, Rippingale
A home office and a large reception room, which is currently used as a separate dining room, are located at the front of the property.

Overlooking the garden is a spacious lounge, which has French doors that open out onto a patio.

The downstairs space is completed with a large open-plan kitchen diner which features a central island and an adjoining utility room provides additional storage.

6 Linnet Drive, Rippingale
The first floor comprises five double-bedrooms with the master offering fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. There is also a family bathroom.

Outside the property, which is situated in a prime location within a cul-de-sac, there is ample off road parking and a double garage.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a number of dedicated seating areas.

6 Linnet Drive, Rippingale
6 Linnet Drive, Rippingale is on the market for £499,950.

For more information call Newton Fallowell on 01778 301170.


