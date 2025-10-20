Thousands of pumpkins have arrived at a family-run farm bringing the spooky season to life this autumn.

Bowthorpe Park Farm, in Witham-on-the-Hill, near Bourne, opened its annual pumpkin-picking season on Saturday, with a selection of locally grown pumpkins waiting to be picked and carved.

Apart from finding the perfect pumpkin, visitors could listen to spooky Halloween tales, navigate a bale maze and say hello to the resident cows, pigs, chickens and sheep.

The pumpkin patch returned to Bowthorpe Park Farm, in Witham-on-the-Hill, near Bourne. Pictured: Mimi Schwarz, Lyla Thomas, both aged 10, and Mila Thomas, aged 12. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Willow and Alfie, aged six and four. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kaylei and Lyra Richards. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was also a pumpkin cannon to blast at targets, axe throwing, face painting and opportunities to snap photos, among other attractions. Food and drink were available.

“It went really well,” said George Blanchard. “We were surprised by how busy we were.

The weather was great for us, which brought people out.

John Lowe and Julita Gluchouskaja with Isla and Hazel Lowe, aged eight and six. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Photo: Chris Lowndes

“With it being so far from Halloween, we thought it might be a bit slower, but I think it just shows people want to get out.

“We made some additions this year, including an undercover seating area for food and drink, which has obviously helped people stay longer.”

Pumpkin-picking will continue at the farm this weekend until Friday, October 31.

Jade with Arlo Adams and D'yan Bradshaw. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jake Lamb. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The patch is open from 9.30am until 5.30pm.

Children aged three and under can enter for free, while adults and children over three pay £7.

Booking is recommended.