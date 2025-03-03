A family-run butcher’s shop has been shortlisted for an award.

Mill Farm in Manthorpe is in the running for a Countryside Alliance Award, the organisation’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage.

The butcher’s was established in the 1970s by Joy Dawson for the sale of her farm’s home-reared meat and poultry.

Mill Farm's butcher's shop is in the running for a Countryside Alliance award

That decision to diversify more than 40 years ago has led to a shop that is a thriving part of the community near Bourne, and is still run by Joy alongside her daughter Hannah Campbell.

Hannah said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached the finals of the rural Oscars for a second time.”

Their shop upholds the traditions and values of a ‘proper’ butcher’s shop and it is this which led to its nomination.

Joy Dawson, centre, with daughter Hannah Campbell and granddaughter Emma

The awards are in their 18th year of offering customers the chance to tell the Countryside Alliance why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

The awards received thousands of nominations and so getting onto the shortlist is an achievement.

Countryside Alliance Awards director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

“The secret to the rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

Hannah Campbell and her mum, Joy Dawson

“They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

“These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside.”

People can vote for the Mill Farm Butcher’s at tinyurl.com/OscarManthorpe.

Winners, announced in April, will then go on and represent their region in the final at the House of Lords in June.