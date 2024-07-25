A car festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional takes place at Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, on Saturday (July 27).

A full-day schedule has been planned, including thousands of mundane motors on display and a Concours de l’Ordinaire selection of the UK’s finest base-model cars.

The Festival of the Unexceptional is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Photo: Hagerty

A spokesperson for the event said: “The 2024 Festival of the Unexceptional will be the most entertaining ever, with a spectacular schedule of activities on the main stage and in the glorious grounds of the castle.

“Britain’s favourite motoring podcasters Smith and Sniff (Johnny Smith and Richard “Sniff Petrol” Porter) take to the stage with a range of activities where members of the audience will be the stars.”

The festival is being held at Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne. Photo: Hagerty

New for 2024 is an earlier opening time, with gates opening at 7.30am and the first 50 arrivals will receive a special festival birthday surprise.

Smith and Sniff will take to the stage at 10am to host the first round of Wheeltrim of Misfortune, where the podcasters will be testing fans' knowledge.

At 11am, Smith and Sniff will open the Superchod Swap Shop, where the duo will connect car enthusiasts wanting to trade.

The festival is being held at Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne. Photo: Hagerty

At 11.30am, motoring journalists Jeff Ruggles and Chris Pollitt join Wayne Scott for a FOTU flashback to discuss the highlights over the 10 years of the festival.

From midday, Smith and Sniff will then be recording a live broadcast of their award-winning podcast.

The second round of Wheeltrim of Misfortune begins at 2pm, followed by a final update of the Superchod Swap Shop update at 3pm.

From 4pm, Paul Cowland will host a Completely Unexceptional Pub Quiz where plenty of prizes will be up for grabs, including a £200 detailing and valeting kit courtesy of Dodo Juice.

At 5pm comes the moment that enthusiasts of the ordinary have been waiting for – the Festival of the Unexceptional Awards.

Chief Judge Danny Hopkins and his panel will reveal the winners for every class of mediocre motor.

The grand finale will be a Disco of the Unexceptional, with tunes from the 1980s and 1990s, giving visitors a chance to dance before the event closes at 7pm.

Anyone who wishes to purchase a ticket can do so at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-of-the-unexceptional-10th-anniversary-tickets-694786624497?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Launched in 2014, the Festival of the Unexceptional is dedicated to showing classic cars that have earned a place in the must-attend event.

Showcasing many maligned and long-forgotten ‘ordinary’ classic cars of the 70s, 80s and 90s, it remains the only event to celebrate the everyday cars people all know and love.