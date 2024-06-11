A summer festival of music, running, beer, stalls and family entertainment is on its way.

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival begins on Saturday, June 22 with The Chase - a 5km off-road run and walk open for registrations before 10am.

Live music will then begin, with about 10 local bands playing throughout the day and into the evening.

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival includes more than 20 real ales and other drinks

The Chase run and walk at Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival

Meanwhile, visitors to the festival can enjoy choosing from more than 20 real ales, lagers, ciders, and gins, accompanied by barbecue food, vegetarian options, noodle dishes, crepes and a tea tent.

Sunday, June 23, brings even more entertainment. The music continues from 9.30am until 5pm, as does the food and drink, which will be supplemented by the village hall cafe.

About 60 market and craft stalls will line the streets of Castle Bytham and there will be plenty of children’s entertainment, including inflatables, traditional fairground rides and bubbles courtesy of Carl the Famous Bubble Man.

Live music at Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival

Duck Race

There will also be Morris dance sides, a prize tombola, a dog show with lots of fun categories and a 600-duck race on the river.

To register now for The Chase 5k run or walk, visit www.entrycentral.com/CB5k.

Alan Harvey, from the festival organising committee, said: “Our Festival began as a fete more than 25 years ago, then progressed via a fair to become a festival.

There is a lot to see at the festival

“The event really has gone from strength to strength, and every year we receive congratulations from new and old visitors who are amazed that such an event can be produced by such a small community.

“We’re extremely proud that this free event is a non-profit enterprise, supported and run by dozens of volunteers, with all proceeds going to the community.”

Parking and admission for the festival are free.