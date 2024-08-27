Swinstead Garden Fete, near Bourne, raises cash for St Mary’s Church roof appeal
A campaign to repair a church roof was given a boost thanks to the return of a village’s bank holiday event.
Unusually for the late summer Bank Holiday Monday, the weather played ball as Swinstead Hall, near Bourne, hosted a traditional garden fete.
The annual event returned after a year off and featured fete favourites such as welly wanging, alongside a raffle, tombola, stalls, and bouncy castle.
A few poor unfortunates also found themselves pelted with wet sponges in the stocks.
Star prizes among the raffle included a 43-inch television and afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason, while local business donated prizes including a meal for two at the Griffin Inn at Irnham, a family sitting at Gordons Photographic, in Bourne, and afternoon tea at the Angel Hotel.
“It was fantastic,” said Louise Thorpe who helped organise the event with Lauretta Ridley.
“We had an amazing turnout and sold out all of the teas and cakes.”
The afternoon event helped boost the coffers for the roof appeal and general maintenance at St Mary’s Church in Swinstead.