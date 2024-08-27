A campaign to repair a church roof was given a boost thanks to the return of a village’s bank holiday event.

Unusually for the late summer Bank Holiday Monday, the weather played ball as Swinstead Hall, near Bourne, hosted a traditional garden fete.

The annual event returned after a year off and featured fete favourites such as welly wanging, alongside a raffle, tombola, stalls, and bouncy castle.

The garden fete raised money for the village's church roof appeal. Photo: Iliffe Media

Hector and Wilf try a spot of wellie wanging as dad Edward de la Rue looks on. Photo: Iliffe Media

A few poor unfortunates also found themselves pelted with wet sponges in the stocks.

Star prizes among the raffle included a 43-inch television and afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason, while local business donated prizes including a meal for two at the Griffin Inn at Irnham, a family sitting at Gordons Photographic, in Bourne, and afternoon tea at the Angel Hotel.

Fete organisers Louise Thorpe (left) and Lauretta Ridley. Photo: Iliffe Media

Miriam Forbes takes aim, with Yasmin Akhtar and Sophie Harvey. Photo: Iliffe Media

“It was fantastic,” said Louise Thorpe who helped organise the event with Lauretta Ridley.

“We had an amazing turnout and sold out all of the teas and cakes.”

Dottie Qupit and Sarah Roberts guess the number of corks. Photo: Iliffe Media

Tessa de la Rue and Virginia Todd at the clothes stall. Photo: Iliffe Media

The afternoon event helped boost the coffers for the roof appeal and general maintenance at St Mary’s Church in Swinstead.