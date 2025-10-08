People have a last chance to comment on plans for a new, large-scale quarry that will operate for 10 years.

Cemex has applied for permission from Lincolnshire County Council to dig sand and gravel from Thetford Farm Estate north of Baston.

Concerns raised so far include potential increases in particulates in the atmosphere, noise, and traffic on local roads, and residents can funnel any views they have through the parish council, which will make them clear to the county council before it makes a decision on the application.

Cemex wants a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston

The closing date for comments is the end of next week.

With this in mind, Baston Parish Council is inviting people to make sure they share their views at the meeting, which at 7.15pm on Thursday next week (October 16) in Baston Village Hall.

These will be passed on to the decision-makers.

