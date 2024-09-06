Home   Bourne   News   Article

Donington and Bourne fire crews extinguish caravan blaze at Pointon

By Duncan Browne
Published: 07:44, 06 September 2024
 | Updated: 07:44, 06 September 2024

A touring caravan suffered fire damage last night.

Crews from Bourne and Donington were called to the scene at 8.22 last night (September 5).

“Bourne Fire Station and Donington Fire Station attended a fire on Pointon Fen, Pointon,” a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue statement said.

“.Severe fire damage to one touring caravan and contents, and spread to 6m of dyke bank.

“Extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and four drags.”

