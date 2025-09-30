The company behind a proposed new quarry has refused requests to hold a public meeting about alterations to its plans.

Baston Parish Council approached Cemex about a meeting over its long-running plans for Thetford Farm Estate.

Cemex held a public exhibition about its plans in March 2023. Photo: Suzanne Moon

The proposals to extract 2.4 million tonnes of sand and gravel from the site over an eight to 10-year period were first floated more than two years ago.

The parish council invited local residents to hear about the latest changes to the plans at their September monthly meeting and asked the multinational company for a separate public meeting.

But Cemex told the council that the scheme was still “essentially the same” and pointed the council towards the consultation being held by Lincolnshire County Council which will rule on the application.

Cemex proposes a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston

“Therefore having another public consultation would not be something we would normally do, particularly when residents are being consulted already by the planning authority, which closes on October 17,” it said.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

“However, if residents do still have remaining questions, we are happy to answer them by email: planninggb@cemex.com."

Cemex have made a number of amendments to the application which they hope will reduce residents’ concerns, particularly over noise, pollution and traffic.

Protestors at Baston Village Hall

But Adrian Clarke, chairman of Baston Parish Council believes Cemex ought to be doing more to involve the community and says the concerns remain.

To comment, visit https://lincolnshire.planning-register.co.uk/search and use application number PL/0070/23.