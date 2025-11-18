A builder who fly-tipped waste has avoided jail due to being the carer of his three children.

Rippingale resident Raitis Uzuls admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence when he pleaded guilty to a charge of depositing bin bags containing building waste at Huntingtower Road, Grantham without a licence on January 17.

Boston Magistrates' Court

The 36-year-old also pleaded guilty to handling controlled waste without taking reasonable measures on or before January 20 when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 17).

Prosecutor Neil Sands told how paperwork found amongst two sets of fly-tipped items could be traced to work carried out by a businesses, whose director told authorities he had paid Uzuls, who trades under the name Bruce the Builder, to dispose of the items.

“In an interview with South Kesteven District Council he admitted he paid two people in a Transit van £150 to take away the waste and admitted he did not know where it would end up,” Mr Sands said.

“He is responsible for ensuring those taking it away had a necessary certification to process waste.”

The court was told this incident took place one month after Uzuls, of the Dovecote estate, had received a six-month prison sentence suspended for one year following a conviction for GBH without intent.

In defence, Beris Brickles said his client had been complying well with a community order which ran alongside his suspended sentence, and that he was now the sole carer for his three children as his partner was in hospital.

“In January last year he was short of work,” Mr Brickles said.

“He was asked to remove the items.

“He normally has skips on site and disposes of waste through them. But on this occasion he did not have a skip.”

Mr Brickles told the court Uzuls was keeping the waste at a friend’s home in Grantham until it could be disposed of when he was approached by the people in the van, who said they could get rid of the waste, and he ‘sillily’ agreed.

The location of where this waste was found was not mentioned in court.

Regarding the waste in bin bags left on Huntingtower Road, Mr Brickles said Uzuls had unloaded it to store at his friend’s but became distracted.

“He simply forgot about it,” Mr Brickles said.

“It was reckless on his part, but it was dark and he forgot about it.

“He didn’t know that to dispose of waste he’d need a licence. He knows now you can’t simply give it to anybody.”

Chair of the bench Helen Brown told Uzuls magistrates would not activate his suspended sentence because it ‘would not be in the interest of justice to do so’ and that they were impressed with his ‘excellent reports from the probation service’.

However, they did order his community order be extended for a further three months and he carry out 80 additional hours of unpaid work.

Uzuls was also told to pay £632 towards costs and a £114 victim surcharge.