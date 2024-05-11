46 High Street, Billingborough, a former chocolate shop, on the market with Bourne-based Eckfords
A cottage with character, which once housed a chocolate shop, has gone on the market.
46 High Street, Billingborough is a Grade II listed cottage with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a walled garden.
A timber door from the rear garden opens into the dining room which boasts exposed ceiling beams, flagstone flooring and a feature stone wall with a log burner.
A cosy lounge benefits from an open fireplace, wooden flooring, exposed wooden ceiling beams and a TV point.
With a vaulted high ceiling, the kitchen is light and airy.
It is furnished with fitted cupboards with wooden effect worktops, which also match the central island, and a porcelain sink.
The breakfast room has a fitted bar, with space underneath for high stools, and exposed wooden ceiling beams.
What is now used as a family room was once a chocolate shop, and still retains a front door and two large windows.
Subject to planning permission, this could be re-opened as a shop.
Six steps lead up to the first floor master bedroom which has a velux window and wooden floor boards.
A door leads through to a Jack and Jill bathroom, which features a claw bath with a shower attachment, ceramic floor tiles, a heated ladder towel rail, a toilet and a basin with vanity space underneath.
There are two further bedrooms on this floor, both with wooden flooring.
On the second floor, there are two rooms. One is currently used as a study and dressing room, and the other a bedroom with an ensuite shower room.
Twin gates give access to the rear walled garden and driveway.
This property benefits from a large lawn with well-stocked flower and shrub borders and a paved patio area.
There are several outbuildings as well as a garage, with twin opening doors.
46 High Street, Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords for £475,000.
For more information or to book a viewing call 01778 426215 or email sales@eckfords.co.uk.