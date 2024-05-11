A cottage with character, which once housed a chocolate shop, has gone on the market.

46 High Street, Billingborough is a Grade II listed cottage with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a walled garden.

A timber door from the rear garden opens into the dining room which boasts exposed ceiling beams, flagstone flooring and a feature stone wall with a log burner.

A cosy lounge benefits from an open fireplace, wooden flooring, exposed wooden ceiling beams and a TV point.

With a vaulted high ceiling, the kitchen is light and airy.

It is furnished with fitted cupboards with wooden effect worktops, which also match the central island, and a porcelain sink.

The breakfast room has a fitted bar, with space underneath for high stools, and exposed wooden ceiling beams.

What is now used as a family room was once a chocolate shop, and still retains a front door and two large windows.

Subject to planning permission, this could be re-opened as a shop.

Six steps lead up to the first floor master bedroom which has a velux window and wooden floor boards.

A door leads through to a Jack and Jill bathroom, which features a claw bath with a shower attachment, ceramic floor tiles, a heated ladder towel rail, a toilet and a basin with vanity space underneath.

There are two further bedrooms on this floor, both with wooden flooring.

On the second floor, there are two rooms. One is currently used as a study and dressing room, and the other a bedroom with an ensuite shower room.

Twin gates give access to the rear walled garden and driveway.

This property benefits from a large lawn with well-stocked flower and shrub borders and a paved patio area.

There are several outbuildings as well as a garage, with twin opening doors.

46 High Street, Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords for £475,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01778 426215 or email sales@eckfords.co.uk.



