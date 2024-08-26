A cycle hire shop could be turned into a farm and gift shop.

Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, is proposing to turn its cycle hire shop, which has been used for over 10 years, into a new farm and gift shop.

The applicants state the shop would provide a “facility for both visitors to the castle park and gardens and locals to purchase high quality, local farm produce”.

When the unit was used as a cycle hire shop at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: SKDC

The proposed shop is already used as a retail space, so a new farm shop would be considered as a “continuation of its use”.

The site is close to the existing car park, so it would not change any vehicle movement within the grounds.

It is proposed to be open seven days a week from 10.30am until 5.30pm. From Monday to Friday, the times will match up with the estate being open.

However, the shop will remain open when the estate is closed on weekends.

Visitors enjoy the open gardens event at Grimsthorpe Castle.

A new farm and gift shop adds to the castle’s bid to improve its visitors facilities, after plans for a new art gallery between the castle and estate yard were granted in 2021.

These plans included the conversion and alteration of the existing coach house and stable block, as well as building two new car parks.

The new car parks are now complete and the art gallery construction is ongoing.

