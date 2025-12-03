Former prison officers got together to enjoy a cuppa and reminisce about the good old days.

The second Big Screw Brew took place on Friday (November 28) at The Sugar Mill in Bourne.

Former HMP Stocken staff at the Big Screw Brew. Photo supplied

The event, which was open to retired and former prison officers and custodial staff from Stocken Prison in Rutland.

“Everyone was very excited to see each other and the two hour meeting soon flew by,” said organiser Mark Le Sage.

“It’s so great to see my former colleagues getting on so well, chatting like they'd just finished an A shift at HMP Stocken rather than having not seen each other for over 10 years.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the impact its had on their well being, giving them something to look forward to every couple of months.

“People tend to forget working in prisons is a dangerous and hazardous occupation and that disarming and de-escalating incidents was often a daily occurrence let alone weekly.”

The group will next meet on Friday, January 30.