An idea between two friends resulted in hundreds of people enjoying the first Elsea Park-ival.

Simon McPherson, who has previously organised 80s and 90s music nights in Bourne, collaborated with his friend Dan Lakin, of Bar Events UK, to stage the first festival of its kind on Saturday (August 9), organised in less than two months.

Barbara Winsor, Pam McPherson and Brenda Welby at the first Elsea Park-ival on Saturday, August 9. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Although it was held in the grounds of the Elsea Park Community Centre, the event was open to all and was a way to promote local musicians and give them a unique stage in a giant tipi.

Acts included Jenkulele, Mia French, Lauren Porter, The Eccentric Renegades, DJ Dotty and the Brister Boys. There was also a craft stall, organised by Emily Sewell, rides and a bouncy castle, and food stalls.

Jenson Pearson, six, and Harry Cochrane, nine, at the first Elsea Park-ival on Saturday, August 9. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Simon said: “There was so much positivity about the event and it was great to see people enjoying themselves. I was really shocked at the turnout.”

He thanked Jayne Sewell and Jono Brough, who helped on the day, as well as the Bourne businesses which sponsored the event to make it a reality.

He hopes to hold the event again in the future.