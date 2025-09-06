A friendship group has become the face of a national campaign that encourages people to step out of their comfort zone and try new experiences.

Jean Logan, Peggy O’Flaherty, David Hitchcock, Sarah Hitchcock and Daniel McMillan, are all members of Nene and Welland Oddfellows, which has more than 400 members.

As part of the Oddfellows’ national campaign to encourage people to say ‘yes’ to trying something new, the members ditched tea and cakes for an adrenalin adventure of zip lines, axe throwing and an outdoor assault course.

From left, Jean Logan, Peggy O’Flaherty and David Hitchcock having fun with The Oddfellows at Forest Facility near Stamford. Photo: Submitted

Jean from Bourne, a member for three years, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to be doing something different and challenging. When we were asked if we fancied doing an adventure day I jumped at the chance.

“Any kind of socialising is good for you, no matter what your age. It keeps your brain busy, keeps you active and keeps you young. I took a chance to do something a bit brave and I’m glad I did. You only live once!”

Peggy from Market Deeping added: “I joined the Oddfellows to meet people and get involved in crafts, not climb up tyre walls and go zip-lining - but I would definitely do it again!

David Hitchcock on the climbing wall at Forest Facility, near Stamford, with Jean Logan and Peggy O’Flaherty cheering him on. Photo: Submitted

Members of the Nene and Welland Oddfellows spent the day at Forest Facility. Photo: Submitted

“I was lucky in that I had a friend take me to my first Oddfellows event. There’s no way I’d have gone on my own because I’m not that confident. But knowing what I do now, I would have been completely fine to attend on my own.”

The activities took place at Forest Facility Adventure Centre between Stamford and Easton-on-the-Hill.

Nene and Welland Branch of the Oddfellows will hold a craft morning on Saturday, September 13 at Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping. There will also be a lunch and a choice of crafts in the afternoon.

Further events include a tour of Molecey Mill on Tuesday, September 16 at 10.30am, a coffee morning on Monday, September 22 at 10am at Oddfellows Hall, and a ukulele concert on Wednesday, September 24 at 2.30pm at Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Club in Exeter Gardens.

A 'surprise bingo' event for members and guests

On Saturday, September 27, the group is inviting people to a quiz and afternoon tea at Coronation Hall, Market Deeping for £6 each. There will be a raffle to raise funds for Deepings Community Library.

Branch secretary for Nene and Welland Oddfellows, Karen Earth, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place, but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.”

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the public, and online open days.

The Oddfellows friendship group meets in Market Deeping

Nene and Welland Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

A craft event at the Oddfellows branch

To register an interest in attending one of Nene and Welland Oddfellows’ taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email karen.earth@oddfellows.co.uk, call the office on 01778 342006 or request a local information pack at www.friendshipmonth.com.