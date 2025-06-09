Tolerance and mutual respect are the key to any good relationship, according to a couple celebrating a long and happy marriage.

Dr Michael and Margaret McGregor from Bourne toasted 65 years together.

The couple met in the late 1950s in Leeds Infirmary, where Michael was a doctor and Margaret a nurse.

Michael and Margaret McGregor with son Andrew celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary

Both now aged 91, they described it as having been a normal, professional doctor-nurse relationship, which slowly grew into a romantic one.

Margaret said: "Michael was a handsome man. He was kind, gentle and caring - he still is.”

The couple tied the knot on June 1, 1960 in Flixton near Manchester, where Margaret grew up, and began married life together in Yorkshire, while Michael completed his National Service.

Dr Michael and Margaret McGregor at one of their coffee mornings 10 years ago

Soon afterwards, Michael’s work brought them to Bourne.

After a short spell living in a flat at the Bourne Abbey vicarage, formerly a GP surgery and now The Cedars Care Home, they bought a house in North Road, Bourne and went on to have two children, Andrew and John.

John was 21 when he died from leukaemia, a tragedy that prompted a mammoth fundraising effort by the couple in support of the charity Blood Cancer UK.

For nearly 40 years the McGregors held coffee mornings, raising more than £130,000 for the charity.

The McGregors have done a huge amount together to fundraise in their community

Over the years the fundraising events took place in cricket pavilions and church halls, but became so popular and well thought of that they outgrew any smaller venues and moved to Bourne Corn Exchange.

“We started fundraising straight away because we wanted to do something to help the cause,” said Margaret.

“It was a lot of money, which I think is because a lot of people have been touched by cancer.”

Michael, with the help of his wife, set up a new GP practice, which was in St Gilbert’s Road and where he worked until his retirement in 1993. It later transferred to the Hereward Practice in Exeter Street, which he officially opened in 1998.

One of the huge coffee mornings held by Michael and Margaret

In retirement, Michael published two books, one in 1994 about the motor racing driver Raymond Mays, and a second Historic Pictures of Bourne compiling old photographs. Profits from both supported the local Heritage Centre at Baldock's Mill.

Michael and Margaret were founding members of Bourne Civic Society and Margaret helped organise the local girl guides. They have two grandchildren, Sam and Josh.

When asked about the secret of a long and happy marriage, Michael said: “Tolerance, mutual respect and love for each other.”

Margaret added: “We are a partnership. We never quarrel or have arguments. We are very lucky to have had each other for so long.”

To celebrate their special anniversary, Michael and Margaret, joined by their son Andrew, enjoyed a meal and cake at The Cedars Care Home, where Michael is now a resident.