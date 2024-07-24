Plans to demolish a garden nursery so that new homes can be built have been submitted.

The owners of Clingos Quality Plants in South Fen Road, Bourne have announced the garden nursery is closing.

In a Facebook post, they said: “We have made the decision that the time has come for us to retire.

Clingos Quality Plants in Bourne. Photo: Google

“The spring bedding season we had this year was our last.

“We would like to thank all our lovely customers for the support you’ve shown us over the last 34 years.

“We really appreciate it.”

The business has previously opened its doors to visitors for about a month each spring for people to buy plants.

An aerial view of Clingos Quality Plants. Photo: Google

More than 100 people have shared their well wishes to the owners Richard and Tracey Clingo in the comments of the social media post.

An outline planning application, under the name R and T Clingo, to demolish the buildings at the site to make way for a housing development has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

The number of homes has not been decided, although indicative plans submitted with the application identify spaces for eight properties.

The 1.4 acre site has a number of glasshouse buildings, which the applicants hope to knock down, as well as a large forecourt space.

In the design and access statement, the applicants say: “The site in its existing form makes no positive contribution to the character or appearance of the locale, and in the context of adjoining residential development, is somewhat anomalous.

“Residential development offers the clear potential to enhance the overall character and appearance of the site and locale.”

Set next to the nursery and accessed separately from South Fen Road, is a large bungalow dating from the 1980s, which is lived in by the present applicants. Under the plans, this would be retained.

