Farmers have been given the go ahead to expand their business by opening a new cafe and extend their farm shop.

Plans for a new building at Bowthorpe Park Farm near Witham-on-the-Hill were submitted to South Kesteven District Council in February.

The Blanchard family, which has been farming the land there for five generations, want a new space for a cafe, butchery and farm shop.

The proposed cafe and farm shop at Bowthorpe Park Farm. Photo: Austin John Architectural

On Friday last week (June 7), planners gave their approval to the plans.

A small farm shop is already open at the site off the A6121 but the new building will offer more space for produce as well as a cafe and toilets.

Currently run by Richard Blanchard with his sons George and Nick, Bowthorpe has diversified over time.

Visitors are welcomed to view the oak tree with the largest recorded girth and school groups are invited to learn more about the farming industry.

The team also hosts lambing events and takes part in the open farm Sunday initiative.

The proposed opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm, and Sundays and bank holidays from 10am until 4pm.