A bereavement group is looking for more helpers to expand its reach.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces are already helping people in Stamford and Bourne to cope with the loss of loved ones.

The charity hopes to recruit more volunteers to maintain the service and help it to grow.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space in Bourne

Help is needed for the existing groups and a new one which is soon to open in Peterborough.

Volunteer Paddy Jelen said: “As part of our roles we listen and support. It is rewarding to see the positive change in people who visit.

“I chose to volunteer as I have first-hand experience which might be helpful. My husband spent seven weeks in Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough prior to his death in 2021, and my daughter died at the age of 23 in 2005. I hope that given the life experiences I have had, I am able in some way to offer support to others.”

Volunteers don’t need any qualifications as training is provided.

Stamford volunteer Melanie Wade said: “I feel it is so important to provide support and an opportunity for people to express their grief in order to find a way forward.

“In this country it is my experience that we do not deal with death and bereavement very well and mostly it is not talked about. This creates a very isolating and lonely time for someone when they need support the most.”

To find out more about the role email GriefKindSpaces@sueryder.org

Grief Kind Space operates on Fridays from 10am until midday at MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford, and Thursdays from 10am until midday at the Hereward Practice in Exeter Street, Bourne.