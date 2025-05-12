An art group for people with dementia and their carers is to host an exhibition of their works as part of a national awareness week.

Dementia Support South Lincs has teamed up with Bourne United Charities to host its annual art exhibition during Dementia Action Week which runs from May 19 to 25.

The exhibition is open to the public and will be held at the Red Hall, in South Street, Bourne, from Monday to Friday, May 19 to 23.

The programme runs from Monday to Friday at Bourne's historic Red Hall

“The event aims to celebrate their work while raising awareness about dementia in our community,” said organiser Louise Saunders.

“It's an opportunity for the wider community to engage, learn and show support for those affected by dementia.”

It will showcase the works of members of Dementia Support’s weekly Art For All group from Bourne, Stamford, Market Deeping and surrounding villages.

The group aims to empower those living with dementia through art and meets at Dementia Support’s base at Wake House on Monday mornings from 11am-1pm.

Wake House hosted the exhibition last year and plans to hang the pieces on its walls all year round after this month’s event.