Now that the warmest summer on record has drawn to a close, I thought that it is appropriate to look back and ascertain how the wildlife in our region has responded, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

It is as you might expect; a mixed bag.

In marked contrast to the miserable wet summer of 2024 when butterflies were very scarce, most butterflies and moths were relatively abundant. The notable exception was the Small Tortoiseshell, formerly one of our most common butterflies, which remained rather scarce. Although I don’t set my moth trap up as regularly as some, every time I inspected the overnight catch it was full of a wide variety of species.

The television naturalist Nick Baker commented at the recent Global Bird Fair held at Rutland Water that opening a moth trap was like opening presents as a child on Christmas morning with lots of nice surprises. Anyone who believes that moths are all dingy brown would be amazed at the colour and beauty of some species.

If you have visited Rutland Water recently you will have seen how low the water level is, exposing islands and land that has not seen the light of day since it was constructed and flooded. The same is true of the two nature reserves at which I volunteer; the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Willow Tree Fen near Bourne and RSPB Frampton Marsh in Boston.

The latter reserve was victim to the perfect storm in that the pump used to control and maintain water levels on the scrapes and lagoons broke down in the spring leaving a bill to replace it of multiple thousands of pounds. As a result, there is very little water on the scrapes. On a positive note most of the ducks and waders were concentrated in these small areas making them easier to observe. Highlights have included good views of snipe, common, green and wood sandpipers and the delightful tiny little stint, one of the smallest wading birds in the world.

Many of our nesting birds suffered due to the hard ground making it difficult to feed and a lack of mud for nest building. Little owls, a fast declining species, relies on small prey such as earthworms. None of the little owls near my home fledged young and some did not even lay eggs. In contrast a pair I know of near a river and fresh marsh bred successfully, presumably because prey was available.

Insectivorous mammals such as shrews, moles and hedgehogs are also finding it difficult feed.

Let us hope that the autumn brings some much needed rain, but mostly at night, so that we can enjoy the countryside by day.