Teenagers can receive a ‘bad press’ when it comes to behaviour.

But those joining a growing group can be sure of staying the right side of the law.

Meeting weekly on Wednesdays during term time, Lincolnshire Police Cadets can learn about crime and policing, help with real-life operations, gain confidence and make new friends.

Police cadets in Bourne get to see how officers operate across the county

Police cadets are aged between 13 and 16 and meet in Bourne, Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Lincoln and Skegness.

Some continue into the police force to carry out paid duties, while others use the experience to help them to access other training and career paths.

PC Spencer Bull, who is based at Bourne Police Station, was a cadet in both Bourne and Spalding and is now a cadet leader.

Cadets help out with traffic speed checks

He said: “Becoming a police officer was my dream job. Joining the cadet programme gave me an insight into what policing could be like - and I loved every minute of it.”

On turning 18 he stayed on as a volunteer cadet leader, which helped him when applying to become special constable.

“I received a lot of great advice from serving officers who were also volunteering as cadet leaders,” he said.

Last year Spencer became a regular police constable and says he wouldn’t be where he is today without the cadet programme.

Helping to police an event

Grantham Police Cadets after their attestation

“I hope I am an inspiration, as my cadet leaders were to me,” he said.

“I take great pride in talking to cadets and giving them a feeling of what policing is like.”

To find out about eligibility for Lincolnshire Police Cadets go to https://tinyurl.com/LincsPoliceCadet

Bourne Police Cadets learning how the emergency services work together

Once completed, forms should be emailed to volunteers@lincs.police.uk or sent by post to: Volunteer Team, Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, PO Box 999, Lincoln LN5 7PH.

Grantham Police Cadets holding a cake sale

Applications close on Monday, May 27.

To volunteer as a Police Cadet leader go to tinyurl.com/LincsCadetLeaders