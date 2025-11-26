An iconic village hotel’s sign has been left damaged.

It is unclear how the damage has been done to the wall and overarching sign at the Toft Country House and Hotel, near Bourne, which has been closed since 2020.

Damage to the wall and sign at Toft Country House and Hotel. Photo: Iliffe Media

However, passers-by on the A6121 have been noticing the debris left strewn after part of the brickwork has come away.

The damage looks as if the wall has collapsed or a heavy vehicle has struck it.

“A stone wall has collapsed at the entrance to the hotel,” one concerned resident wrote on the Fix My Street website.

Damage to the wall and sign at Toft Country House and Hotel. Photo: Iliffe Media

Damage to the wall and sign at Toft Country House and Hotel. Photo: Iliffe Media

Damage to the wall and sign at Toft Country House and Hotel. Photo: Iliffe Media

Stonework is totally blocking the footpath, and the metal arch is hanging in a perilous position.

“Highly dangerous, and needs dealing with ASAP.”

Lincolnshire Police have received no reports regarding the damage, but have asked that anyone with information that would help identify who caused the damage and when to get in touch by calling the Force Control Room on 101.