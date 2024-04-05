A number of low food hygiene ratings have been dished out to town businesses.

Across the area there are hundreds of eateries, the majority of which boast positive food hygiene ratings.

However, so far this year three Bourne businesses have been warned by hygiene inspectors that they need to make improvements.

Shalimar Balti House in Bourne. Photo: Google

The hygiene ratings range from zero to five, with five meaning standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Crown Wok In in West Street has received a 1-star in its latest food hygiene rating by South Kesteven District Council.

An inspection of the takeaway found ‘major improvements’ were needed in management of food safety. This includes checks to ensure food is safe to eat and evidence staff know about food safety.

Sassi's in Bourne. Photo: Google

Improvements are also necessary in hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Shalimar Balti House in Abbey Road which trades under the name UK Shalimar 1 Ltd, was told ‘improvement is necessary’ after a visit by a food hygiene inspector who gave the business a two-star rating.

While hygienic food handling was good, cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to need improvement.

A two-star rating has been given to Sassi's in South Street after an inspector discovered that improvement was needed relating to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

They found the hygienic food handling was good and the management of food safety generally satisfactory.

Two village eateries near Bourne have also received two-star ratings following inspections earlier this year.

These are The Fortescue Arms in Billingborough and Bombay Brasserie in Pointon.



