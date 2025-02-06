A jury in the trial of two people charged with the murder of Kyle Marshall in a Bourne park has today (Thursday) been sworn in at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Marshall, 37, died after being injured during an incident in Wellhead Park on the evening of Wednesday June 26 last year.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old boy who can not be named due to his age, have both pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Kyle Marshall

Both defendants today appeared before the Recorder of Lincoln, Judge Simon Hirst, who is the trial judge.

Jurors were told the case involved an allegation of murder of a man called Kyle Marshall in Bourne in June last year.

Judge Hirst asked jurors to put aside any emotions or sympathy and listen to the evidence over the next weeks.

Wellhead Park was taped off by police

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne

The hearing was adjourned until Monday (10 Feb) when the case against the two defendants will be opened by the prosecution.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.