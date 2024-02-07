A countryside pub is the only Lincolnshire restaurant to be listed in this year’s Michelin Guide.

The Six Bells in Witham-on-the-Hill has earned Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award for the fourteenth time.

The prestigious award, named after Bibendum the Michelin Man, is given to restaurants which represent ‘great quality, great value cooking’.

James Trevor, Montserrat Pol Wright, Rachel Rogers, Lauren Trevor, Alex Jungmann, Ben Poulton and Phil Evans of the Six Bells in Witham-on-the-Hill

The Six Bells received the award last year as well as 12 times between 2004 and 2015.

James Trevor, co-owner of The Six Bells, said: “We are really pleased.

“Last year was a big moment for us after eight years without the award, so it is really good to retain it.”

A pizza at The Six Bells

The Michelin Guide describes The Six Bells as 'bright and characterful' with smart pub cooking.

“It’s decorated in a personal style with framed maps and menus, and its shelves groan under the weight of cookery books,” judges said.

“Dishes are skillfully crafted and chock-full of flavour; choose from sophisticated dishes on the main menu, tempting free-range rotisserie chicken or pizzas cooked in the wood-burning oven.”

The Six Bells

James believes the award is testament to The Six Bell’s consistency to quality food.

Among the most popular dishes are the rotisserie chicken, local game, wood-oven pizzas, as well as popular set menu night on Mondays where three-courses are available for £22.

Although the smallest county, Rutland is the place to be for Michelin-rated dining with two award winners and another recognised restaurant.

Hambleton Hall

Hambleton Hall has retained its Michelin star after impressing judges with its high quality cooking.

Owner Tim Hart said: “We have now held a Michelin star for more than forty years. We are still working every day to recreate the magic and stay at the top.”

Aaron Patterson, who has headed up the kitchen since 1992, added: "Amazing to think I have retained a Michelin star with all the fantastic staff at Hambleton Hall for so many years. “I’m very proud of everyone involved".

Owner Tim Hart takes the bread out of the oven

Praising Hambleton Hall, the Michelin Guide highlights the 'dependability' of the cooking' with ‘accomplished seasonal dishes which have a classical base with distinct flavours and plenty of modern touches’.

Hitchen’s Barn in Oakham, which is run by Neil and Louise Hitchen, also received a Bib Gourmand award.

Hitchen's Barn. Photo: Rees Images and Shane Hicks Photography

“There’s a rustic quality to the décor, which pairs nicely with the lovely warm welcome given by natural host Louise and her bright young team,” the judges said.

“Neil heads up the kitchen, producing good value, seasonal dishes that are so appealing you might struggle to choose – go for the Cornish turbot on the bone and you won’t be disappointed.

“The wine list is as well-priced as the food.”

Neil and Louise Hitchen. Photo: Rees Images and Shane Hicks Photography

The restaurant is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary and has received the award four times.

“It is down to consistency,” she said.

“We are very aware what Michelin is looking for with the Bib Gourmand award, it is nice, quality food at a more reasonable price.”

She describes the Michelin awards as a highlight of the year.

The Olive Branch in Clipsham is also recognised by the Michelin Guide.

