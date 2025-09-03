A couple who dedicated their working lives to growing and selling cacti have hung up their gardening gauntlets.

Bryan and Linda Goodey accumulated a string of Royal Horticultural Society awards over the years, winning 30 gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show in 30 appearances.

But at the weekend they closed the doors to Southfield Nurseries in Morton, home of ‘Cactusland’, and are now enjoying a well-earned rest after 50 years of running their business.

Bryan and Linda ran the UK’s largest cacti emporium, Cactusland

Bryan’s interest in cacti began when he was seven years old and his father gave him a ‘Ferocactus’ - one of the barrel-shaped varieties - at Lincolnshire Agricultural Show.

Bryan still has that plant, which is known as ‘Fred’.

When Bryan and Linda met, she began to share his passion for the plants, and together they became among the world’s leading cacti experts.

President of the RHS Sir Nicholas Bacon presenting an RHS Diamond Jubilee Award award to Linda at the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: Dorothy Knapton

At Cactusland in Morton they sold hundreds of varieties and hybridised plants to create new ones with different flower colours and longer flowering times. Linda estimates they have created about two hundred new varieties of cacti, many of which were given local place names to form part of their variety names, including Lincoln and Bourne.

While open, Southfield Nurseries was the largest cactus nursery in the UK, with several thousand plants, but over the past couple of years Linda and Bryan let their customers know that they were winding down their stock levels ready for retirement.

“We will miss working with our customers,” said Linda, after their final day of trading.

“They have made it a great business to be in and we will stay in touch with some of them.

Bryan and Linda ran their successful cacti business for 50 years before retiring at the end of August

“Ours has remained a viable business for 50 years and we enjoyed it right up until our final day.

“But running a business keeps you very busy and we’re now looking forward to winding down and having the breathing space to do things when we would like to.”