More homes have been left with very low water pressure after another burst water main was reported in the area.

Anglian Water say homes across the Toft area have been affected, which includes the villages of Pickworth, Carlby, Manthorpe and Castle Bytham.

The catchment area affected by the burst water main. Photo: Google

The problem, which was reported on Monday, is expected to last until Wednesday evening.

A message on Anglian Water’s website said: “We’ve had to extend the time to get things back to normal because our teams have been called away to some emergency work.

“They’ll be back as soon as they can to get things back to normal for you.”

The water authority had to apologise to customers in the Deepings after a burst on an inlet pipe at Wilsthorpe Reservoir left homes with low pressure or without water on Saturday.

And burst water main also caused widespread water outages across Grantham on Monday afternoon.

Residents are advised to check the Anglian Water website for the latest updates.