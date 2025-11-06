A landlord who is leaving a pub after 11 years says ‘economic pressures’ have forced him to ‘walk away’.

Richard Moore, 50, has run the Waggon and Horses in Langtoft for more than a decade but says he has ‘fallen foul’ of rising costs in national insurance, VAT and utility bills.

In one year he paid more than £20,000 in electricity and as his agreement was coming to a natural end with pub company Stonegate he decided to leave. He is now working at the Grainstore Brewery and Tap in Oakham.

The Waggon and Horses pub, Langtoft. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He said: “Unfortunately we fell foul to all the economic pressures.

“The money I made last year wasn’t enough to pay tax.

“I would have needed a new agreement and there would have been an increase so it was time to walk away.”

The Waggon and Horses pub, Langtoft. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Richard, who has been running the premises with his wife Andrea, said ties to the brewery added to the financial pressures.

He said: “Buying beer through the company meant I couldn’t buy cheaply from other suppliers.

“Every barrel there was a £60 difference that I could have saved on.

Many pubs are at threat of closure due to rising costs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

“I can only apologise to my customers for leaving - it is not something I wanted to do.”

Heating bills were costing some £1,650 per month at times but without adequate insulation the heat was going back out of the building, Richard said.

Richard said: “Leaving was more a necessity than a want.

Pubs have suffered since the pandemic. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

“The government needs to get a handle on what they are doing to pubs.

“Running your own pub is a way of life rather than a job.”

Richard, who also worked as a chef, has returned to pub management but without the threat to his livelihood looming over him.

He added: “The Grainstore is a very well thought of pub.

“We have two very good chefs here.

“I am going to take a break from the kitchen for a little bit.”

Hundreds of pubs are due to close across the UK and recently ministers have launched a consultation on licensing reform.

It includes a proposal to axe the statutory requirement for alcohol licensing notices to be advertised in local newspapers.

Rising costs have meant landlords have been struggling. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If enacted, the proposal in the current consultation — launched on October 9 by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle — would mean that plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities.

This has sparked fears that the public will be kept in the dark.

Some pub owners have said the changes don’t go far enough to help them - and now Langtoft has been left with a closed pub.

Richard, Andrea and their staff will be ‘greatly missed’ by villagers who thought a lot of them.

Liz Jarman, who sits on Langtoft Parish Council and is chairperson of Langtoft Festival, said: “The pub will be sorely missed as a central part of the village.

“The food is second to none and everybody says it is the best in the area.

“All we can say is you have done us proud Richard and staff and wish you all the best.”

The pub has been a focus for events such as the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, beacon lighting and live music.

Coun Jarman said: “We would like to see it open again.

“It is on the crossroads and it is the heart of the village.

“Richard and Andrew, if you open another food establishment we will hunt you down.”

There has been speculation about who will take on the pub in the future.

Coun Jarman added: “Another light goes out.

“There are running costs and increases in national insurance.

“We do hope it won't be long before they get another landlord in.”

The news of the pub’s closure has inspired villagers to take to Facebook and share their views.

Jack Emerson said: “Thanks Richard and team, absolutely loved playing here and representing the pub, sad to see you leaving.”

The reputation for food at the pub which held food events and included a Sunday lunch menu will also be missed.

Chris Hope said: “Gutted, only just moved to the village.

“Was one of its selling points for me.

“Only had the chance to go in twice, cracking carvery, beer and service.”

Another villager, Claire Castle, added: “Absolutely gutted to hear your leaving Richard.

“You have been such a fantastic asset to our village.

“We will miss all the amazing food and hospitality. Good luck in whatever you do next and best wishes to you all.”