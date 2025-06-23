The restoration of an historic town building has taken a step forward thanks to Lottery cash.

The trustees of Bourne Arts and Community Trust, which runs Wake House in Bourne, has been awarded £140,000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant will be used to fund preparations to complete the restoration of Wake House and improve accessibility to the early 19th-Century building for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

It will also go towards the town’s 200th anniversary celebrations of the birth of world-famous fashion designer Charles Frederick Worth.

The ‘Father of Haute Couture’ was born in Wake House in October 1825 and grew up there before leaving to find fame and fortune in London and Paris.

Events will be held across Bourne throughout the year, culminating in a weekend of activities on October 11 and 12.

A further grant application will be needed for funding to carry out the restoration and improvement work.

BACT runs Wake House as a community facility, providing space for many local charities and important support groups.

Trust chairman Martin Siddle said “The grant will enable us to make important improvements to the building and enable many more people to learn about the extraordinary and fascinating beginnings of the very first international high fashion brand.”