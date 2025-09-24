A man who entered a competition to win a car has driven away in a top-of-the-range Audi.

Ed Fox, 25, a carer who lives in Bourne, found himself holding a winning ticket in the ‘Dream Car Giveaways’ competition, and was given the choice of claiming an Audi RS6 Vorsprung or £70,000 tax free cash.

After consulting family members, he decided to take the car.

Ed Fox with the top-of-the range car he won. Photo: Submitted

Speaking about his win, Ed said: “I’ve been entering Dream Car Giveaways on and off for about four years, always hoping to win but never really expecting to, since I only ever bought a few tickets at a time.

“When the call came through, I couldn’t believe it — I was completely lost for words.

“At first, I wasn’t sure whether to take the cash or the car. £70,000 is an incredible amount of money, but in the end I chose the car.

“I figured opportunities like this don’t come around twice, and I wanted to experience the brute power of 600hp for myself.

“Collecting the Audi RS6 was surreal, and the Dream Car Giveaways team couldn’t have been more welcoming. They even gave me a tour of their unit and showed me some of their incredible collection before sending me off in my new car."