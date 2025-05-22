Two people found guilty of using a machete to kill a man in a park will not be sentenced until July.

Reece Bruns, 21, of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne, and a youth aged 17, were found guilty of the manslaughter of Kyle Marshall after a four-week trial earlier this year.

The two defendants were also found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place and the case was adjourned until May for pre-sentence reports.

Kyle Marshall was killed last year.

But a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Thursday) told the sentence needed to be adjourned to hear evidence from a psychologist who has compiled reports on Bruns.

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn sentencing to Lincoln Crown Court on July 17. Both defendants remain remanded into custody.

Jurors had cleared the two defendants of murdering Mr Marshall, who died from a stab wound to the heart during the confrontation in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of June 26 last year.

Prosecutors said there was a history of animosity between the two defendants and Mr Marshall after a member of his family was assaulted at the Bourne Beer Festival three weeks earlier.

The court heard Mr Marshall had travelled from Market Deeping to confront Bruns in Wellhead Park.

Bruns was alleged to have stabbed an unarmed Mr Marshall, 37, with the machete after the youth, then aged 16, went to fetch the weapon.

Giving evidence Bruns denied deliberately stabbing Mr Marshall and said the fatal injury was an unintended consequence as the two men scuffled in the park.

He also claimed that Mr Marshall was also armed with a knife and said he was acting in self defence after being scared for his life.

The youth admitted going to fetch the machete but said it was only intended to deter Mr Marshall and was not to be used for unlawful violence.

Following the guilty verdicts, sentencing for both defendants was adjourned for probation reports.

But Judge Hirst warned the pair: "Both of you will receive sentences of custody, the only question is how long that will be."