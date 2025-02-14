The trial of two people accused of murdering an unarmed man with a machete in a Bourne park will resume on Monday.

Prosecutors this week opened the case against Reece Bruns, 20, and a 17-year-old youth, who both deny the murder of Kyle Marshall, 37.

The trial judge, Judge Simon Hirst, sent the jury home on Wednesday and the case will now continue at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

An underwater search unit at the Wellhead Park on June 28

It is alleged Mr Marshall bled to death on the evening of June 26 after he was stabbed with a machete which was passed to Mr Bruns by the youth in Wellhead Park, Bourne.

Prosecution barrister Pavlos Panayi KC spent two days telling jurors about the background to the alleged murder.

Mr Panayi said there were a number of incidents involving the two defendants and members of Mr Marshall's family which led up to the confrontation on June 26.

The Wellhead Park was the scene of Kyle Marshall's death, aged 37

The sequence of events began some three weeks earlier on June 1 when the 17-year-old was involved in an incident with Mr Marshall's nephew at a local festival, jurors were told.

Later the same night it is alleged that Mr Bruns was involved in a confrontation with Mr Marshall's brother-in-law.

Mr Panayi said Mr Marshall was not present at either incident because at that time he was on remand in custody for a matter which was later dropped.

Jurors heard Mr Marshall began taking steps to find Mr Bruns when he was released from custody without charge on June 21.

The crime scene investigation at the Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne

Mr Panayi said matters came to a head on June 26 when Mr Marshall was given the location of Mr Bruns and the 17-year-old in Wellhead Park.

"They all knew Kyle Marshall was on his way to settle things, to sort things out with Reece Bruns," Mr Panayi said.

It is alleged the youth left the park and returned a few minutes later with a machete hidden under his jacket and a second knife.

Mr Panayi told jurors Mr Marshall was "clearly unarmed" when he came across the pair and charged towards Mr Bruns.

The prosecution alleges Mr Marshall suffered a "death blow" to his chest after he was attacked by Mr Bruns who was passed the machete by the youth.

It is claimed both defendants then ran off in different directions leaving Mr Marshall bleeding to death.

Mr Bruns, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and the youth, who can not be named because of his age, each deny murder and a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The trial continues.