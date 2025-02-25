The sister of Kyle Marshall has described how she tried to stop him from confronting the man who is alleged to have killed her brother with a machete.

Mr Marshall, 37, is alleged to have bled to death after being stabbed by Reece Bruns in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of June 26 last year.

Kyle Marshall

Mr Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old youth who is alleged to have passed him the machete, both deny the murder of Mr Marshall and a second charge of possessing a bladed article in public.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 25) heard evidence from Mr Marshall's sister, Allishia Pearce.

Jurors heard Ms Pearce took the decision to follow the car taking Mr Marshall to Bourne from Market Deeping in an effort to stop any confrontation.

Ms Pearce confirmed she spotted her brother in an alleyway near the park and said to him: "Kyle, get back in the car, we are going home."

She also added: "It's not going to end well."

But the jury heard Mr Marshall rejected his sister's pleas and continued into the park as he wanted to "have it out" with Mr Bruns.

Jurors were then shown footage of Ms Pearce and two other women following Mr Marshall through the park.

Ms Pearce told jurors they were following her brother to stop him confronting Mr Bruns and the youth.

She was asked why? And replied: "I'd been told that Reece carried knives."

The prosecution allege there had been a number of disagreements between the two men which escalated after Mr Bruns attacked Mr Marshall's brother-in-law at Bourne Festival on June 1.

In her video interview with the police Ms Pearce said her main objective in going to the park was to keep her brother and Mr Bruns away from each other.

Ms Pearce described the altercation between them in the park as lasting for just a minute.

"It wasn't long at all," she said. "It was all so quick."

The trial continues.