A man who was allegedly murdered in a park had suffered a 15cm stab wound which penetrated into his heart, a court heard.

Kyle Marshall, 37, is alleged to have bled to death after being stabbed with a machete in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of 26 June last year.

Prosecutors allege Mr Marshall was attacked by Reece Bruns, 20, after the older man tracked him down to the park to "sort him out".

Mr Bruns, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old youth who is alleged to have given him the machete, both deny murder and possessing a bladed article in public.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday, February 19) heard evidence from Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton who carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr Marshall two days after his death.

Dr Hamilton told the jury Mr Marshall was around 6ft 5ins tall and weighed just under 20 stone, with no underlying health problems.

Jurors were shown computer generated images of Mr Marshall's body on which Dr Hamilton had noted 15 injuries.

Dr Hamilton confirmed six of these injuries were consistent with "sharp force" including the fatal injury which penetrated Mr Marshall's heart.

The pathologist said the 15cm deep wound entered Mr Marshall's body 5cm to the left of his mid-chest line and entered the heart after passing between the area of his fifth rib.

Jurors heard Mr Marshall took one or two steps before collapsing with a "thud".

"It is the sort of injury that is going to cause someone to collapse very quickly," Dr Hamilton said.

Dr Hamilton told jurors that as well as the fatal wound he also recorded a stab wound to Mr Marshall's left upper arm and four cuts to his left hand.

The pathologist said in his view one of the cuts across Mr Marshall's left palm was "a very typical example of a hand gripping a blade".

Dr Hamilton agreed the injuries to Mr Marshall could have been caused by a minimum of two actions and said he could not state in which order they occured.

The pathologist said in his view the fatal stab wound would have required moderate force.

Dr Hamilton agreed he could not exclude a possibility that the fatal injury was caused during a fall as the two men scuffled.

Mr Marshall's death was recorded at 10.39pm and blood tests showed the alcohol in his body was around twice the legal limit for driving.

Earlier this week, the 999 call was played to the jury.

The trial continues.