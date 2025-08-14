A determined solo cyclist and adventurer has returned to the saddle to continue his 23,800km charity journey back home to the UK.

Fergus Trower, from Bourne, has cycled from the southern tip of India to Jaipur earlier this year, and has now decided to embark on a journey from Jaipur back home.

He will cycle thousands of kilometres to raise funds for The Country Trust, a UK charity that connects disadvantaged children — including those from 45 Lincolnshire schools — with the countryside through food, farming, and outdoor experiences.

Fergus Trower . Photo provided by Fergus Trower.

He said: “I spent my childhood walking with my parents and playing in the woods with my brothers.

“That connection to the environment shaped who I am today.

“I believe that if people—especially children—can experience the natural world first-hand, they’re more likely to lead happier lives and make decisions that benefit the planet.”

Fergus will be cycling through 18 countries and engaging directly with pupils from Malcolm Sargent Primary School, in Stamford, sending regular video updates from the road to bring the journey and the world beyond the classroom closer to home.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ll be contending with broken spokes, angry dogs, loneliness and, to be frank, boredom.

“But I’ll get to meet amazing people, see jaw-dropping views, and feel the thrill and freedom of the open road!”

He is also aiming to chat to farmers along the route, to build a picture of what life is like for those who currently tend to Eurasia’s rural landscapes.

“This isn’t just about me cycling across continents,” Fergus said.

He added: “It’s about building bridges, between people and nature, between children and the land that sustains them.

“If we can foster that connection, it benefits everyone.”

He has raised over £1,000 at the minute and people can support the charity journey by donating at https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/nyvax

Supporters are encouraged to follow the journey on Instagram (@wheres_fergus), Facebook, Polarsteps, LinkedIn or Substack (Fergus Trower), and donate generously to help The Country Trust continue its vital work.