Bourne’s mayor hopes to keep pushing past his fundraising target after completing a 30-mile cross-county challenge.

Colin Pattison raised £5,000 during his Sunset Charity Walk last Sunday and is now aiming to raise even more.

He walked from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance base, near RAF Waddington, to the Don’t Lose Hope Community Garden, in Bourne.

Mayor of Bourne Colin Pattison, right, with his friend Dom Brister during the Sunrise to Sunset Charity Walk. Photo: Dave Mears

The mayor wanted to highlight the importance of mental health support and emergency air rescue services in the community.

“I was blown away by the generosity and support we received from the public and local businesses on the day, with people coming out at various points along the route to cheer us on,” said Coun Pattison.

“It means a great deal, after four years of personal challenges, to have taken on this challenge and helped raise funds for two worthy and vital charities.”

Coun Pattison has so far raised £5,000 for two charities. Photo: Dave Mears

The walk was completed with the support of Coun Pattison’s friend, Dom Brister, and took just over 12 hours.

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page or through the town council office on 01778 426123.

Although the challenge is over, Coun Pattison wants to keep the donations coming to raise as much money as possible for both charities.