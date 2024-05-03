Top cyclists from across the country will head to the area this weekend to race in memory of a talented young rider.

The third edition of the Timmy James Memorial Race day takes place near Bourne on Sunday.

Mark Botteley, of Bourne Wheelers, has organised the event once again for his former ‘pupil’ Tim James to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Tim James raced against future Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, among other now elite riders, and was tipped for big things

The fundraiser takes place just two weeks after Mark ran the London Marathon for the charity.

“There are friends of riders, people in clubs and people I have known for a long time who always put their hands up to help so it’s a good team effort,” he said.

Tim, from Bourne, died from a very rare form of cancer in 2021 at the age of 23 just as his ascent through the professional ranks looked set to happen.

Tim's mum Janet James with last year's men's podium finishers. Photo courtesy of Larry Hickmott

His mum, Janet, has again agreed to present the prizes.

“Janet was always very supportive of Timmy when he was racing, as was his dad Stuart and sister Georgie, and followed him all around,” Mark explained.

“She likes to keep tabs on people that were racing when Tim was racing and likes to catch up with everyone.

The winner of the 2023 women's race crosses the line. Photo courtesy of Larry Hickmott

“We’ll have 20 riders on Sunday who used to race with Timmy all the time.”

Witham Hall Prep School has allowed organisers use of the school as race HQ on the day, while the day has been sponsored by Bourne business Hall and Hall, specialists in preparing and restoring historic and racing cars.

“We try to offer the best prize fund that we can to attract the best riders and we’re indebted to Rob Hall for his generous sponsorship,” Mark added.

The men will do eight laps of an 11.5-mile course at Witham-on-the-Hill, finishing at Barber’s Hill, starting at 1.30pm

The 60-mile Witham Hall Women’s Grand Prix Race will kick off the day from 9.30am. Both are classified as National B races.

“It’s up and down most of the way around so it’s a fair course, but quite challenging,” said Mark.

“The riders who come back year after year obviously enjoy racing it.”