A group set up to give men the opportunity to socialise, play snooker and talk about their mental health is set to launch next week.

Men aged 18 and above are invited to join the meet-ups, which will take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Bourne Snooker Club, in Cherryholt Road.

Launched by MindSpace Stamford, the group - known as ‘Chalk the Talk’ - will be supported by trained volunteers and professionals.

A group supporting men’s mental wellbeing is set to launch at Bourne Snooker Club, in Cherryholt Club. Picture: iStock

The sessions will run from 1pm to 3pm, with tea and coffee included.

Shani Storrie, community connector at MindSpace Stamford, said the group is being set up to provide a safe space to men struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

She added: “We want them to come along for a chat, enjoy a game - or learn how to play - or just sit quietly without judgment.”

Although the sessions are designed to give men the opportunity to socialise, talk and play – or just sit quietly – they are not counselling sessions.

However, further support will be available for those who need it.

Those interested can book by clicking here, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The first meeting will be on Wednesday (July 9), with a suggested donations of £2.

The group will initially be open to men only, with a view to include mixed sessions in the future.