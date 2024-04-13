A man whose life was turned around by a mental health charity is raising awareness.

Alex from Bourne joined the armed forces as a teenager, and dedicated years to serving his country.

In 1994 he was signed up to take part in a parachute jump departing from a base in the Cotswolds and landing in France.

Alex when he was serving in the armed forces

“I was watching the other lads go out the door and I didn’t realise but when I jumped we were only at about 500 ft - I don’t know why,” said Alex.

“It happened so quickly but I had an issue with my parachute and landed badly.”

He was rushed to a French hospital after suffering a number of fractures and broken bones.

Alex from Bourne

After the accident Alex, who is from Scotland, says he was asked to leave the armed forces, which led to him having a nervous breakdown.

Since then he has seen a number of psychiatrists and counsellors as well as spending time in hospital, however he has continued to struggle.

But since stumbling across mental health charity MindSpace while on a stroll around Stamford earlier this year, Alex feels things are looking up.

He said: “It has transformed my life.”

Alex added: “I am able to tell my story. “It has brought something out in me – it’s like a miracle.

“When I went in there I was all mixed up and didn’t know who I was.

“All of a sudden it has turned around.”

Alex’s daughter and fiancée have been his biggest motivation to improve his mental health.

This year he plans to walk from Skegness to Boston to raise awareness for the charity.

MindSpace has a welcoming, cafe-style space where people can meet and have a chat with volunteers.

The charity was set up almost 10 years ago to improve the wellbeing of the people who live, work and learn in Stamford and the surrounding areas.



