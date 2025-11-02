A fledgling netball club is looking the part after landing a new sponsorship deal.

Bourne-based East Midlands Tornadoes has secured branded tracksuit pants, new match balls and bibs, plus funding for matchday fees thanks to £1,200 in backing from Allison Homes Group.

The East Midlands Tornadoes netball squad. Photo supplied

The club, which trains at Witham Hall School at Witham-on-the-Hill, formed less than two years ago under the leadership of coach Lorna Clayden.

"I absolutely love coaching these guys, their passion is the same as mine, the hunger is there too,” Lorna said.

“We do a lot of fundraising to help us along the way but the amazing sponsorship from Allison Homes Group has really boosted us.”

Allison Homes are backing the Tornadoes. Photo supplied

Now, the club and its successes are growing daily.

The senior team of seven men and 10 women qualified for the Netball Nationals in 2024 and have just completed their first season in the Central EMMNA National League, where the team showed clear progress across the season and chances to build up their experiences.

As well as the senior team, where the average player age is 17, the club has grown to include a mixed mini squad providing netball from age nine, and a junior squad starting at age 13.

Lorna, a qualified umpire and level 2 coach, was inspired to create the club 20 months ago, following her son, Ben Clayden’s success in the sport.

She said: “Ben’s achievements and passion for the sport is amazing.

“In 2023, he was invited to play at nationals in the Mixed Invitational team but three days before was swapped to play in the men's team for Norfolk United (the team is currently fourth in the country).

“Ben won Goal Attack of Nationals 2023 and from then on, his passion for netball grew even more.”

Ben still plays for Norfolk, but his successes inspired Lorna to create a mixed club locally that would allow others the same opportunity for success.

Julia Brass, Allison Homes’ group head of marketing, said: "We heard about East Midlands Tornadoes from our group facilities manager Andrea Harvey, who is also part of the management team for the club.

“She explained about its formation and rise to success, and we were so inspired we just had to step in and support the club.”

Andrea , who is based at Allison Homes’ Peterborough office, has first-hand knowledge of the commitment of the club and its coach. Her daughter Tula Harvey, now 17, has been playing netball since primary school and joined East Midlands Tornadoes at its inception.

She said: “I am so proud of what the club has achieved, and we are all hugely grateful to Allison Homes for its support.”