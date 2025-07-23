A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car.

The 65-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on the A15 near Bourne, on July 11.

The motorcyclist has sadly died

Sadly, he died yesterday (July 22).

“The collision involved a motorcycle rider and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

“The motorcycle rider, a man aged 65, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“He sadly died yesterday, and his next of kin have been made aware.”

The collision was reported at at 5.52pm on the A15 at the junction with Cawthorpe.