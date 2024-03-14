Volunteers will be trekking up a mountain to raise awareness of male mental health.

The aim of the walk up Mount Snowdon on Saturday, April 20, to not only raise money for Bourne-based charity Don’t Lose Hope, but awareness that it is OK for people to reach out for support when they are struggling.

Dom Brister, from Grantham and whose wife Nicola founded the charity, will be going ahead to put the Don’t Lose Hope flag on the top of the mountain – the highest in Wales.

Dom Brister when he took on the four peaks in 2022.

He said: “It’s to reduce the stigma of men’s mental health and get them to realise it’s OK to talk.

“The male suicide rate is still too high and it’s about opening up to someone.

“There is still this male ego bravado that we just get on with it and shut up, but it’s OK to talk to someone.”

Fifty-three Don’t Lose Hope volunteers plan to climb the mountain, with another 100 people turning out to support them from the bottom.

“It’s not all about the money but raising awareness,” said Dom.

Don't Lose Hope volunteers will be taking on the challenge of climbing up Mount Snowdon.

He added: “We have asked everyone who is walking to try and raise £100. If we can do that with 50 people or so, we can hopefully raise £5,000.”

Dom is familiar with climbing the mountain after tackling the four peaks for Don’t Lose Hope in 2022.

The idea for volunteers to climb came about after some were keen to take on the challenge.

Snowdon was chosen as it is one of the easier mountains to climb.

Dom added: “Everyone can walk at their own pace.

“It’s going to be a long day but we have people from all over the UK coming.

“The good thing about a big group as well is everyone will be talking throughout.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/snowdontlosehope.

Send your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk