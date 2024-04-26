A series of van break-ins have sparked a warning to residents in South Kesteven.

Grantham Police have confirmed that incidents were reported overnight in Bourne, Thurlby, Market Deeping, and Deeping St James.

Thieves targeted vans by drilling small holes into the locks, enabling them to access and steal valuable tools.

The police are investigating the incidents and advise van owners to check their locks, remove valuable items, and ideally park under CCTV coverage.

They urge anyone with information to come forward to aid their investigation which can be done by calling the non-emergency number 101.