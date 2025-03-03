A man who denies murdering Kyle Marshall in a Bourne park told a jury he wasn't expecting to see him that night — and insisted he did not plan to use a knife.

Reece Bruns, 20, is alleged to have stabbed Mr Marshall with a machete during a confrontation between the men in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of 26 June.

The prosecution claim Mr Bruns carried out the stabbing after being given the machete by a 16-year-old youth who had gone to fetch the weapon.

Kyle Marshall

But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, March 3), Mr Bruns insisted there was no plan to fight Mr Marshall or to use the knife.

Mr Bruns also denied a prosecution suggestion that they came up with the plan because they knew Mr Marshall was on his way.

The prosecution allege Mr Marshall was looking for Mr Bruns after an incident at the Bourne beer festival three weeks earlier.

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne

But Mr Bruns told the jury: "I wasn't expecting to see him."

He added: "I was just intending to go home."

Prosecution barrister Pavlos Panayi KC asked Mr Bruns if he asked the youth to take the knife home and he replied: "I can't remember."

Wellhead Park was taped off by police.

Mr Bruns was also asked if he advised the youth that he was breaking the law by having the knife and he answered: "That's his choice. Not mine."

Mr Bruns told jurors he could not remember what his group of friends were talking about in the five minutes before Mr Marshall arrived.

When asked if they had decided to fight Mr Marshall with the knife brought by the youth Mr Bruns replied: "No."

The scene at Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne, at the time of the incident

Mr Bruns has previously told the jury that he thought Mr Marshall was also armed with a knife and had also made a threat to kill him after spotting his group in the park.

The defendant denied deliberately stabbing Mr Marshall and described how the pair fell to the floor after the older man threw the first blow.

Mr Bruns insisted he was scared for his life and said he was acting in self defence when he took the knife from the youth.

Jurors heard Mr Marshall died at the scene after suffering a stab wound to the heart.

Mr Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and the youth, now 17, who is alleged to have passed him the machete, both deny the murder of Mr Marshall and a second charge of possessing a bladed article in public.

The trial continues.