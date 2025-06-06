Organisers of a free music festival have vowed their third event this weekend will be even bigger and better.

Baston Beats is inspired by gigs that took place in the 60s and 70s - attracting the likes of Thin Lizzy and Black Sabbath - and was resurrected in 2023 by friends Niamh Addy and Christina Pitchford.

This year’s summer weekender at The White Horse, Baston, on Saturday and Sunday (June 7 and 8) will raise funds for Deep In Kindness (Deepings), Bourne Foodbank, and 1st Thurlby Scout Group.

Last year music lovers enjoyed Baston Beats. PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Niamh Addy, Baston Events community team, said: “In our little village we had amazing acts in the 60s and 70s.

“This year is stronger and bigger than ever.

“It is an event for the community.”

Steve Pitchford and Nick Rickett kept the drinks flowing at last year's Baston Beats. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Last year’s event was ‘heaving’ with festival goers and It is thought the event raised more than £3,000 which was split between the Bourne counselling charity Don’t Lose Hope and the Brudenell Playing Fields Management Committee in Baston.

Niamh said: “We estimate that we had well over 600 people join us last year so it has become a firm favourite on the local event calendar.

“This time we are sticking with our tried and tested format.

Revellers got together for the summer event last year. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“There will be live bands all afternoon and evening on Saturday, and on Sunday we will shine a light on younger talent.”

Teen bands will be performing in an open mic session Mini Beats to encourage younger performers to the festival.

Niamh added: “Our exciting youth open mic afternoon will give a fantastic opportunity for budding young stars to take the stage.

“This is alongside performances from some of the area's most talented youth bands.

“Whether you're here to dance, relax, or soak up the community spirit, Baston Beats promises an unforgettable experience.”

Visit Baston Beats 2025 on Facebook for further details of the line-up.

Are you hosting an event? Send the details to news@lincsonline.co.uk