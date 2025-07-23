Organisers of a music festival have paid tribute to a late rock legend who graced their stage and helped pay for the village’s playing fields.

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath who died yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) performed with the band at Baston Beats on July 11, 1970.

The sleepy village of Baston in Lincolnshire was certainly awoken, with the band’s set reportedly being heard in Bourne some 25 miles away and tickets costing just 65p.

Black Sabbath at Baston Beats July 11 1970. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Friends Niamh Addy and Christina Pitchford resurrected the festival in 2023 and next year it will return on June 13 and 14.

Niamh said: “It really struck a chord last night when I heard the news.

“We are a small rural village but we were touched by rock royalty.

Niamh Addy and Christina Pitchford resurrected Baston Beats in 2023. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

“The impact that Ozzy Osbourne has made on Baston Beats and to think that legacy will continue is a testament to him.”

The idea behind Baston Beats - which also hosted Thin Lizzy - was to raise money to purchase the village playing fields.

Niamh said: “The whole reason for Baston setting up this epic music scene came about from a group of villagers to put on concerts to buy the playing fields.

“Black Sabbath had hit the big time by the time they were on our little playing field.

Baston Beats is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

“They were already booked to play and they upheld their contract - our forefathers were very lucky.”

The concerts stopped during the 70s and Niamh and Christina fell upon an archived poster announcing Black Sabbath as the headline act which led them to bringing the festival back.

Niamh said: “Christina is into heavy metal rock bands and starting digging into the archives.

In Your Hands, a band from Bourne, performing at Baston Beats. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“It was our little village that started the whole movement back then.

“The organisers managed to book phenomenal acts and it stuck in the minds of people who saw them.”

Sharon Osbourne who was Ozzy’s wife and manager conceived Ozzfest, which in 2007, was free to attend.

The festival is again a firm favourite in the Baston diary. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Niamh added: “Our event is free.

“We want everybody to have access to the joy of music.

“It is open and available for everybody to enjoy.”

The event has support from festival goers. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Artist Sam Thorp created a poster paying homage to the acts who played Baston Beats, styled in line with the original advertising. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

For further information about the festival which takes place at The White Horse, Baston, visit Baston Beats on Facebook.